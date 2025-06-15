Nation & World News
Is Father's Day getting more respect? Depends on who you ask

Is Father’s Day starting to get a little more attention as a holiday
FILE - A sign advertises Father's Day gifts as a shopper buys building materials in the background at Atlanta Home Depot store, June 8 , 2006. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

Is Father’s Day starting to get a little more attention as a holiday?

Not if you check some social media. In an expletive-filled post on TikTok and X, rapper Plies, best known for his collaborations with T-Pain and DJ Khaled on hits “Shawty” and “I'm So Hood,” complains about how Father’s Day on Sunday carries about as much clout as Groundhog Day, saying it might as well be removed from the calendar.

" The disrespect to Father's Day is real " declares a separate Reddit post, which adds, "We get it, fathers aren't important to corporations, but damn, can't I at least get some free donuts or chicken strips?"

Perhaps Shake Shack’s buy one Double ShackBurger get a second one free in stores and on its app through Monday doesn’t count? Or Wendy’s buy one get one free deal on premium sandwiches through its app on Sunday? Or Burger King’s buy one get one free deals on Whoppers through the app?

It’s true the offers aren’t quite as broad as on Mother’s Day.

But the spending disparity with Mother's Day may be narrowing, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. The organizations forecast that a record-breaking $24 billion will be spent on Father's Day this year, surpassing the previous mark of $22.9 billion in 2023. They say consumers plan to spend an average of $199.38 on their dads and father figures this year.

Of course, that still pales in comparison to this year's $259.04 average planned for moms, which totals about $34.1 billion, or $10.1 billion more than Father’s Day spending. That is a 21% smaller gap than the $12.8 billion difference there was between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day spending in 2023.

Other studies disagree, though. RetailMeNot forecasts a $25 drop in spending for dads this year, down to about $232 per shopper, while moms get an average of $360 per shopper, up $43 this year.

Families can spend time with Dad this weekend to celebrate Father's Day at locations all around metro Atlanta.  (Ben Gray for the AJC 2025)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Metro Atlanta is teeming with ways to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend

Celebrate Father’s Day 2025 in Atlanta with help from our ultimate weekend guide to events, dining and activities — from whiskey tastings and rooftop beers to golf and bands

OPINION

‘Where’s Dad?’ Stop the blame and rethink absence, accountability and access

On Father's Day, we must rethink our narrative around father absence. Our obsession with blame obscures the deeper questions we must ask, says Kenneth Braswell.

Most US adults say Trump's military parade is not a good use of money, a new AP-NORC poll finds

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.