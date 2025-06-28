Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Irish rap group Kneecap set to play at Glastonbury despite criticism from politicians

Irish-language rap group Kneecap is performing Saturday at the Glastonbury Festival despite criticism from British politicians
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, right, a member of the Irish language band Kneecap, leaves Westminster Magistrates Court London, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, where he is charged with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a performance with the band in November 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, right, a member of the Irish language band Kneecap, leaves Westminster Magistrates Court London, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, where he is charged with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a performance with the band in November 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
58 minutes ago

PILTON, England (AP) — Irish-language rap group Kneecap is set to perform Saturday at the Glastonbury Festival despite criticism by British politicians and a terror charge for one of the trio.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged under the Terrorism Act with support a proscribed organization for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag at a concert in London in November. He is on unconditional bail ahead of a further court hearing in August.

The Belfast trio has been praised for invigorating the Irish-language cultural scene in Northern Ireland, but also criticized for lyrics laden with expletives and drug references and for political statements.

The band draws, often satirically, on the language and imagery of the Irish republican movement and Northern Ireland’s decades of violence. Videos have emerged allegedly showing the band shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” and calling on people to kill lawmakers.

Members of the group say they don't support Hezbollah or Hamas, nor condone violence. They have accused critics of trying to silence the band because of their support for the Palestinian cause throughout the war in Gaza.

Several Kneecap gigs have been canceled as a result of the controversy. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, when asked by a journalist, that it would not be “appropriate” for the festival to give Kneecap a platform.

Opposition Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said the publicly funded BBC should not broadcast “Kneecap propaganda.”

The BBC, which airs many hours of Glastonbury performances, has not said whether it will show Kneecap’s set.

Some 200,000 ticket holders have gathered at Worthy Farm in southwest England for Britain's most prestigious summer music festival, which features almost 4,000 performers on 120 stages. Headline acts performing over three days ending Sunday include Neil Young, Charli XCX, Rod Stewart, Busta Rhymes, Olivia Rodrigo and Doechii.

Glastonbury highlights on Friday included a performance from U.K. rockers The 1975, an unannounced set by New Zealand singer Lorde, a raucous reception for Gen X icon Alanis Morissette and an emotional return for Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, two years after he took a break from touring to adjust to the impact of the neurological condition Tourette syndrome.

Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 27, 2025. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 27, 2025. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Busta Rhymes performs on the Other Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, on Friday June 27, 2025. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Festivalgoers during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 27, 2025. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Demonstrators hold up a banner during a protest by Palestine Action group in London, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Four arrested in connection with break-in at a UK military base

Glastonbury 2025, by the numbers, from the cows to toilets to pints to, yes, the music

Super Bowl halftime performer charged for running on field with 'Sudan and Free Gaza' flag

The Latest

People mourn over the flag-draped coffins of Iranian nuclear scientists who were killed in Israeli strikes, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran. Iran, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Hundreds of thousands mourn top Iranian military commanders and scientists killed in Israeli strikes

12m ago

At 100, this globetrotting Catholic priest still bakes pies, enjoys opera and performs daily Mass

26m ago

A Russian drone strike on Odesa kills a married couple and injures 17 people, Ukraine says

39m ago

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.