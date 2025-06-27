Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Iran's top diplomat says talks with US 'complicated' by American strike on nuclear sites

Iran's top diplomat says new nuclear talks with the U.S. are unlikely soon, citing complications from recent American military strikes
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stands waiting to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stands waiting to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By DAVID RISING – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's top diplomat said the possibility of new negotiations with the United States on his country's nuclear program has been "complicated" by the American attack on three of the sites, which he conceded caused "serious damage."

The U.S. was one of the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal in which Iran agreed to limits on its uranium enrichment program in exchange for sanctions relief and other benefits.

That deal unraveled after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out unilaterally during his first term. Trump has suggested he is interested in new talks with Iran, and said that the two sides would meet next week.

In an interview on Iranian state television broadcast late Thursday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left open the possibility that his country would again enter talks on its nuclear program, but suggested it would not be anytime soon.

“No agreement has been made for resuming the negotiations,” he said. “No time has been set, no promise has been made, and we haven't even talked about restarting the talks.”

The American decision to intervene militarily “made it more complicated and more difficult” for talks on Iran’s nuclear program, Araghchi said.

Israel attacked Iran on June 13, targeting its nuclear sites, defense systems, high-ranking military officials and atomic scientists in relentless attacks.

In 12 days of strikes, Israel said it killed some 30 Iranian commanders and hit eight nuclear-related facilities and more than 720 military infrastructure sites. More than 1,000 people were killed, including at least 417 civilians, according to the Washington-based Human Rights Activists group.

Iran fired more than 550 ballistic missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted but those that got through caused damage in many areas and killed 28 people.

The U.S. stepped in on Sunday to hit Iran's three most important strikes with a wave of cruise missiles and bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 bombers, designed to penetrate deep into the ground to damage the heavily-fortified targets. Iran, in retaliation, fired missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar on Monday but caused no known casualties.

Trump said the American attacks "completely and fully obliterated" Iran's nuclear program, though Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday accused the U.S. president of exaggerating the damage, saying the strikes did not "achieve anything significant."

There has been speculation that Iran moved much of its highly-enriched uranium before the strikes, something that it told the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, that it planned to do.

Even if that turns out to be true, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi told Radio France International that the damage done to the Fordo site, which was built into a mountain, “is very, very, very considerable.”

Among other things, he said, centrifuges are “quite precise machines” and it's “not possible” that the concussion from multiple 30,000-pound bombs would not have caused “important physical damage.”

“These centrifuges are no longer operational,” he said.

Araghchi himself acknowledged that “the level of damage is high, and it's serious damage.”

He added that Iran had not yet decided upon whether to allow IAEA inspectors in to assess the damage, but that they would be kept out “for the time being.”

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine steps away from the podium following a news conference at the Pentagon, Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, speaks at a news conference with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine at the Pentagon, Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A general view shows Tehran skyline, Iran Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Ceasefire between Israel and Iran appears to hold as Trump vents frustration with both sides

Trump says US and Iranian officials will talk next week as ceasefire holds

US inserts itself into Israel’s war with Iran, striking 3 Iranian nuclear sites

The Latest

A memorial for Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark is seen at the state Capitol, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman to lie in state as suspect faces court date

13m ago

Congo and Rwanda to sign US-mediated peace deal to end conflict in eastern Congo

26m ago

Global shares are mostly higher after US stocks rise to the brink of a record

35m ago

Featured

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals

Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.

Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS

A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.

How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal

A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.