Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Iran raises death toll from war with Israel to more than 900

Iran has raised the official death toll for its war with Israel, with official media reporting 935 people were killed in the country during the 12-day conflict
Protesters gather in front of the Iranian embassy carrying candles and Iranian flags during a stand honoring the Iranian armed forces generals, nuclear scientists, and their family members who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Protesters gather in front of the Iranian embassy carrying candles and Iranian flags during a stand honoring the Iranian armed forces generals, nuclear scientists, and their family members who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
44 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran raised the official death toll for its war with Israel on Monday, with official media reporting 935 people were killed in the country during the 12-day conflict.

The state-run IRNA news agency did not give a breakdown between military and civilian casualties, but said of the 935 people, 38 were children and 132 were women. Its previous report last week said 627 people had been killed.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists over the weekend said 1,190 people had been killed according to data collected by the agency's network of medical and local volunteers. Of those, it said 436 were civilians, 435 military and 319 have not yet been identified.

The group has consistently reported higher casualties than the official reports from Iran.

Israel relentlessly attacked Iran beginning June 13, targeting its nuclear sites, defense systems, high-ranking military officials and atomic scientists.

In retaliation, Iran fired more than 550 ballistic missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted, but those that got through caused damage in many areas and killed 28 people.

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 24, 2025, rescuers search through the rubble of a damaged section of Evin Prison following an Israeli strike the day before, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Mostafa Roudaki/Mizan News Agency)

Credit: AP

Iran releases death toll of Israel’s Evin prison attack as officials remain suspicious of ceasefire

A 12-day war followed by a sudden ceasefire. Some Iranians now wonder what comes next

What we know about the damage done to Iran's nuclear program

The Latest

Law enforcement and emergency responders at Cherry Hill Park off 15th Street on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025, following reports of an ambush shooting attack on Canfield Mountain, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. (Bill Buley/Coeur D'Alene Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Gunman started Idaho blaze and then fatally shot 2 firefighters in ambush attack, officials say

7m ago

Home Depot buying specialty building products distributor GMS in deal worth about $4.3B

12m ago

EPA employees put names to 'declaration of dissent' over agency moves under Trump

15m ago

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood

11m ago