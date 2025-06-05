Georgia News
Inmate dies and others hurt after a fight inside a county jail in central Georgia

Authorities say one inmate has died and several others are recovering from injuries after a large fight inside a county jail in Georgia
38 minutes ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — One inmate has died and several others are recovering from injuries after a large fight inside a county jail in Georgia, authorities said.

The fight happened Wednesday inside the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center in Macon, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The inmate who died was identified as Breele Jahiem Johnson, 22. Johnson was being held in the jail after he and others were accused of firing guns in a Macon neighborhood, WGXA-TV reported.

Four other inmates ranging in age from 19 to 40 were hurt, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told the Macon television station.

Authorities have not specified the reasons for the brawl.

