Inmate dies and others hurt after a fight inside a county jail in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. (AP) — One inmate has died and several others are recovering from injuries after a large fight inside a county jail in Georgia, authorities said.

The fight happened Wednesday inside the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center in Macon, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The inmate who died was identified as Breele Jahiem Johnson, 22. Johnson was being held in the jail after he and others were accused of firing guns in a Macon neighborhood, WGXA-TV reported.