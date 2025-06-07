Nation & World News
Immigration authorities extend activity in Los Angeles area amid street protests

U.S. immigration authorities have extended activity in Los Angeles area in the wake of protests at an federal detention facility and a police response that included tear gas, flash-bangs and the arrest of a union leader
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities extended activity in Los Angeles area on Saturday in the wake of protests at an federal detention facility and a police response that included tear gas, flash-bangs and the arrest of a union leader.

Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stood guard outside an industrial park in the city of Paramount, deploying tear gas as bystanders and protesters gathered on medians and across the street, some jeering at authorities while recording the events on smartphones.

“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are,” a woman announced through a megaphone. "You are not welcome here."

One hand-held sign said, “No Human Being is Illegal.”

The boulevard was closed to traffic as U.S. Border Patrol circulated through the area. ICE representatives did not respond immediately to email inquiries about weekend enforcement activities.

Arrests by immigration authorities in Los Angeles come as President Donald Trump and his administration push to fulfill promises to carry out mass deportations across the country.

On Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested more than 40 people as they executed search warrants at multiple locations, including outside a clothing warehouse where a tense scene unfolded as a crowd tried to block agents from driving away.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the activity was meant to “sow terror” in the nation’s second-largest city.

In a statement on Saturday, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons chided Bass for the city's response to protests.

“Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement,” Lyons said in a statement. “Make no mistake, ICE will continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and arrest criminal illegal aliens.”

Protesters gathered Friday evening outside a federal detention center in Los Angeles where lawyers said those arrested had been taken, chanting “set them free, let them stay!”

Other protesters held signs that said “ICE out of LA!” and led chants and shouted from megaphones. Some scrawled graffiti on the building facade.

Federal agents executed search warrants at three locations, including a warehouse in the fashion district of Los Angeles, after a judge found there was probable cause the employer was using fictitious documents for some of its workers, according to representatives for Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Advocates for immigrant rights say people were detained Friday by immigration authorities outside Home Depot stores and a doughnut shop.

Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Protesters kick the side of a Border Patrol vehicle in the Paramount section of Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Protesters confront law enforcement agents outside an industrial park in the city of Paramount, Calif., on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Smoke fills the street as protesters confront Border Patrol personnel during a demonstration in the Paramount section of Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

A fire burns as a protester stands across the way from Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks outside an industrial park in the city of Paramount, Calif., on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

