Barbara weakens to a tropical storm as it heads to cooler waters off the coast of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Barbara gradually weakened as it continued heading northwest away from land Monday evening after strengthening to a hurricane earlier in the day. The storm marked the first of the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday swells generated by the storm system will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Barbara was located about 230 miles (370 kilometers) west of Manzanillo, Mexico. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 70 mph (110 kph). The storm's center was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).