Barbara weakens to a tropical storm as it heads to cooler waters off the coast of Mexico

Tropical Storm Barbara continues to weaken as it headed northwest away from land Monday evening
In this satellite image released by NOAA, Tropical Storm Barbara forms off the southwest coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

By Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Barbara gradually weakened as it continued heading northwest away from land Monday evening after strengthening to a hurricane earlier in the day. The storm marked the first of the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday swells generated by the storm system will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Barbara was located about 230 miles (370 kilometers) west of Manzanillo, Mexico. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 70 mph (110 kph). The storm's center was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

The Center said Barbara was forecast to weaken overnight as it moved closer to the Baja Peninsula and should become a remnant low in the next day or two.

No coastal warnings or watches were in effect Monday morning. But the storm had been expected earlier to bring heavy rainfall to coastal areas of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, with the possibility of localized flooding.

The hurricane center said swells from Barbara were likely to form life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the southwestern Mexican coast, with gusty winds likely.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cosme strengthened slightly Monday but remained well off the coast of Mexico, about 600 miles (965 kilometers) south-southwest of the tip of Baja California, the NHC said.

At 8 p.m. local time, it had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (100 kph) and was moving northwest at 3 mph (5 kph). Cosme is expected to reach near-hurricane strength overnight before weakening later in the day.

