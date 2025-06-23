Nation & World News
Hundreds protest in The Hague against NATO, days before the Dutch city hosts alliance summit

Hundreds of people are protesting against NATO and military spending and against a possible conflict with Iran, two days before a summit of the alliance in The Hague that is seeking to increase allies’ defense budgets
By MIKE CORDER – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of people protested Sunday against NATO and military spending and against a possible conflict with Iran, two days before a summit of the alliance in The Hague that is seeking to increase allies' defense budgets.

“Let's invest in peace and sustainable energy,” Belgian politician Jos d'Haese told the crowd at a park not far from the summit venue.

Although billed as a demonstration against NATO and the war in Gaza, protesters were joined by Iranians who held up banners saying "No Iran War," the day after the United States launched attacks against three of Iran's nuclear sites.

“We are opposed to war. People want to live a peaceful life,” said 74-year-old Hossein Hamadani, an Iranian who lives in the Netherlands. Look at the environment. “Things are not good. So why do we spend money on war?” he added.

The Netherlands is hosting the annual meeting of the 32-nation alliance starting Tuesday, with leaders scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The heads of government want to hammer out an agreement on a hike in defense spending demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal appeared largely done last week, until Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that committing Madrid to spending 5% of its gross domestic product on defense "would not only be unreasonable, but also counterproductive."

U.S. allies have ramped up defense spending since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, but almost a third of them still don’t meet NATO’s current target of at least 2% of their gross domestic product.

The summit is being protected by the biggest ever Dutch security operation, code named "Orange Shield," involving thousands of police and military personnel, drones, no-fly zones and cybersecurity experts.

Associated Press writer Molly Quell in The Hague contributed.

A woman holds a placard during a demonstration ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

People carry banners and flags during a demonstration ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A puppet of U.S. President Donald Trump is held up during a demonstration ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

People attend a demonstration ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A woman holds a placard during a demonstration ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

President Donald Trump (right) and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (White House via AP)

Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too

Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics

Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup

Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.

Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.