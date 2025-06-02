Humphrey's HR, 4 RBIs help Ole Miss beat Georgia Tech 11-9, avoid elimination at regional

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Isaac Humphrey had four RBIs, including a home run in the first inning. Will Furniss hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh and host Mississippi beat Georgia Tech 11-9 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Oxford Regional.

Ole Miss (42-20) plays Murray State — which beat the Rebels 9-6 in the opening round — later Sunday in the championship round but must beat the Racers twice (with a game Monday, if necessary) to win the double-elimination regional.

Mitchell Sanford singled, stole second base and scored on a two-out single by Furniss to give the Rebels the lead for good in the seventh and Campbell Smithwick hit a solo homer in the eighth to cap the scoring.