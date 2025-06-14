Georgia News
Georgia News

Howard leads Atlanta against Washington after 36-point performance

Atlanta visits the Washington Mystics after Rhyne Howard scored 36 points in the Dream's 88-70 win over the Chicago Sky
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (7-3, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (4-6, 4-3 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream visits the Washington Mystics after Rhyne Howard scored 36 points in the Dream's 88-70 win over the Chicago Sky.

Washington went 5-15 at home and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics averaged 21.6 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.

Atlanta went 7-13 in Eastern Conference play and 15-25 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 18.4 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Angel Reese (5) of the Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark (22) of the Indiana Fever meet at mid court prior to tipoff for the Fever's home opener, May 17, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Dream stay hot in Commissioner’s Cup battle against Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Friday's Dream-Sky game marks the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Rhyne Howard makes nine 3-point shots in Dream’s win over Chicago

Dream down Fever in return to Gateway Center Arena

A dominant third quarter powered the Atlanta Dream to a 77-58 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) and Marcell Ozuna celebrate victory over the Colorado Rockies after a baseball game, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Harris, Acuña and Ozuna provide boost to lineup and give Braves hope they can still save season

Ozuna and Harris hit 3-run homers to power Braves to 12-4 comeback win over struggling Rockies

Rhyne Howard's 36 points and 9 3-pointers lead Dream past the Sky 88-70

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.