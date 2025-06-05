Howard leads Atlanta against Connecticut after 33-point game

Atlanta Dream (5-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (1-6, 1-3 Eastern Conference)
Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream takes on the Connecticut Sun after Rhyne Howard's 33-point game in the Dream's 94-87 win against the Seattle Storm.
Connecticut went 14-6 in Eastern Conference action and 13-6 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun shot 44.4% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.
Atlanta finished 15-25 overall last season while going 7-13 in Eastern Conference action. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Sun: Lindsay Allen: out (hamstring).
Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
