Howard leads Atlanta against Connecticut after 33-point game

Atlanta takes on the Connecticut Sun after Rhyne Howard scored 33 points in the Dream's 94-87 win over the Seattle Storm
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (5-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (1-6, 1-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream takes on the Connecticut Sun after Rhyne Howard's 33-point game in the Dream's 94-87 win against the Seattle Storm.

Connecticut went 14-6 in Eastern Conference action and 13-6 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun shot 44.4% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 15-25 overall last season while going 7-13 in Eastern Conference action. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sun: Lindsay Allen: out (hamstring).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (right) and Dallas Wings guard Kaila Charles (left) fight for the loose ball during the second half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Dream won 83-75 over Dallas Wings. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dream show growth in win over Wings, prepare for Sun in back-to-back clash

What we learned from the Dream’s win against the Sparks

First-year Dream coach Karl Smesko welcomes the challenges despite key injuries to Jordin Canada and Brittney Griner.

Dream guard Jordin Canada set for return to lineup Friday

The Dream has had a hot start to the regular season, posting a 5-2 record, while winning their past four games, with guard Jordin Canada returning to the lineup Friday.

