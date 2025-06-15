Nation & World News
'How to Train Your Dragon' soars in box office debut with $83 million, beating 'Lilo and Stitch'

“How to Train Your Dragon” took flight at the box office this weekend, proving that some remakes still have teeth
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Mason Thames, as Hiccup, riding Night Fury dragon, Toothless in a scene from "How to Train Your Dragon.", (Universal Pictures via AP)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Mason Thames, as Hiccup, riding Night Fury dragon, Toothless in a scene from "How to Train Your Dragon.", (Universal Pictures via AP)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "How to Train Your Dragon" took flight at the box office this weekend, proving that some remakes still have teeth.

The Universal live-action adaptation of the beloved animated franchise soared to a strong $83 million debut in North American theaters, according to Comscore estimates Sunday. The film, directed by franchise veteran Dean DeBlois, follows the unlikely friendship between a young Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) and a dragon called Toothless.

The reboot easily outpaced 2019's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," which opened with $55 million. It also claimed the No. 1 spot ahead of Disney's "Lilo and Stitch," which slipped to second place after topping the charts for three weekends. That hybrid live-action remake added another $15 million, pushing its domestic total past $386.3 million.

"Materialists," a modern-day New York love story starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, rounded out the top three films of the week with a $12 million debut. The romantic dramedy features Johnson as a savvy matchmaker caught between two suitors: a broke, struggling actor who happens to be her ex, and a wealthy "unicorn" who seems too good to be true.

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" slid to fourth place, taking in $10.3 million and avoiding a dip into single-digit territory.

The John Wick spinoff "Ballerina" fell to fifth place with $9.4 million, despite strong reviews from both critics and audiences. Directed by Len Wiseman, the action film stars Ana de Armas and features Keanu Reeves reprising his role in a supporting turn.

In sixth place, "Karate Kid: Legends" earned $5 million followed by "Final Destination: Bloodlines" at seventh with $3.9 million. Wes Anderson's latest "The Phoenician Scheme" brought in $3 million eighth place. "The Life of Chuck," based on a Stephen King story, placed ninth with $2.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10 was “Sinners." The Ryan Coogler film starring Michael B. Jordan, drew $1.4 million.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

1. “How to Train Your Dragon," $83.7 million

2. “Lilo and Stitch,” $15.5 million.

3. “Materialists," $12 million.

4. “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” $10.3 million.

5. “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina,” $9.4 million.

6. “Karate Kid: Legends,” $5 million.

7. “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” $3.9 million.

8. “The Phoenician Scheme,” $3 million.

9. “The Life of Chuck," $2.1 million.

10. “Sinners,” $1.4 million.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Gerard Butler, left, and Night Fury dragon, Toothless in a scene from "How to Train Your Dragon.", (Universal Pictures via AP)

Stitch arrives at the premiere of "Lilo and Stitch" on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This image released by A24 shows Dakota Johnson, left, and Chris Evans in a scene from "Materialists." (A24 via AP)

This image released by A24 shows Dakota Johnson, left, and Pedro Pascal in a scene from "Materialists." (A24 via AP)

This combination of images shows the Rosebud sled from the film "Citizen Kane," left, a whip wielded by Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," center, and the knit hat worn by Macaulay Culkin in the film "Home Alone." (Heritage Auctions via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, 2nd right, and Greenlandic leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen aboard the Danish frigate F363 Niels Juel in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, June 15, 2025.(Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

