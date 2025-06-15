'How to Train Your Dragon' soars in box office debut with $83 million, beating 'Lilo and Stitch'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "How to Train Your Dragon" took flight at the box office this weekend, proving that some remakes still have teeth.

The Universal live-action adaptation of the beloved animated franchise soared to a strong $83 million debut in North American theaters, according to Comscore estimates Sunday. The film, directed by franchise veteran Dean DeBlois, follows the unlikely friendship between a young Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) and a dragon called Toothless.

The reboot easily outpaced 2019's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," which opened with $55 million. It also claimed the No. 1 spot ahead of Disney's "Lilo and Stitch," which slipped to second place after topping the charts for three weekends. That hybrid live-action remake added another $15 million, pushing its domestic total past $386.3 million.