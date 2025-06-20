Nation & World News
Correction: Climate-Beat The Heat-Tips story

In a story published June 23, 2025, about tips for staying cool in a heat wave, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of an environmental group
Updated 7 minutes ago

In a story published June 23, 2025, about tips for staying cool in a heat wave, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of an environmental group. It is the Natural Resources Defense Council, not the National Resources Defense Council.

Travis Law uses a portable fan as he tries to stay cool in Busch Stadium before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 21, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

