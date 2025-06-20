Correction: Climate-Beat The Heat-Tips story

In a story published June 23, 2025, about tips for staying cool in a heat wave, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of an environmental group. It is the Natural Resources Defense Council, not the National Resources Defense Council.
Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals
Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.
Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS
A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.
How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal
A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.