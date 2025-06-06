Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong charged under Beijing-imposed security law for second time

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been charged with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security under a Beijing-imposed law that critics say has crushed Hong Kong's once-thriving pro-democracy movement
FILE - Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong stands outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong stands outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
By KANIS LEUNG – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Friday was charged with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security under a Beijing-imposed law that critics say has crushed Hong Kong's once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

The prosecution was the second time Wong has been charged under the sweeping national security law. He was already convicted in a separate subversion case linked to an unofficial primary election and was sentenced last year to four years and eight months in jail for that charge.

The prosecution accused Wong, 28, of conspiring with fellow activist Nathan Law and others to ask foreign countries, institutions, organizations or individuals outside of China to impose sanctions or blockades, or engage in other hostile actions, against Hong Kong and China.

They also said he disrupted the formulation and implementation of laws and policies by the Chinese and Hong Kong governments, and that the act was likely to have serious consequences. The alleged offenses occurred between July 2020 and November 2020.

The prosecution didn't elaborate on the accusations in court. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

After hearing the charge in court, Wong, who wore a blue shirt and was visibly thinner, said he “understood” the charge.

The case was adjourned to August.

National security police arrested Wong in Stanley, an area in southern Hong Kong, over the national security charge and also on suspicion of “dealing with property known or believed to represent proceeds of indictable offense," police said in a statement.

Wong rose to fame in Hong Kong in 2012 as a high school student leading protests against the introduction of national education in the city’s schools. Two years later, he became world famous as a leader of the Occupy Movement.

In 2016, Wong co-founded a political party named Demosisto with fellow young activists Law and Agnes Chow. In the 2019 pro-democracy movement, Wong helped seek overseas support for the protests. His activism led Beijing to label him an advocate of Hong Kong's independence who "begged for interference" by foreign forces.

Demosisto disbanded when Beijing imposed the security law in 2020. The Chinese and Hong Kong governments said the law brought back stability to the city.

In 2023, Hong Kong authorities offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,600) for information leading to the arrests of Law, who moved to Britain, and some other overseas-based activists.

More Stories

Keep Reading

South Korean lawmakers pass a bill to launch special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law in December, at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Park Dong-joo/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

South Korean lawmakers approve special investigations into martial law and Yoon's wife

China issues warrants for alleged Taiwanese hackers and bans a business for pro-independence links

Meet the top candidates who hope to become South Korea's president

The Latest

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, June 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

World shares are mixed ahead of Friday's US jobs report

23m ago

Modi inaugurates ambitious rail project connecting Kashmir to Indian plains

44m ago

U.S. hiring likely slowed to 130,000 new jobs last month amid uncertainty over Trump's policies

46m ago

Featured

Banks County 0 mile sign is displayed on Old Federal Road, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Carnesville. The boundary between Banks and Franklin mysteriously moved to the east, allowing the Banks sheriff to claim he lives in the county and keep his job as the top lawman. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.

Borders don't usually move without any votes or laws, but that's what happened in rural northeast Georgia when a county line shifted around the house of a sheriff.

Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation

Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.

Presenting the 2024-25 AJC high school athletes of the year

Here are the top athletes in 27 GHSA sports whose performances during the past year led to individual glory and team success.