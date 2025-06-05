Here are the 12 countries Trump placed under travel bans, and the 7 newly under travel restrictions

President Donald Trump cited a range of reasons for placing 19 countries under new travel bans or restrictions in the U.S.
They include allegations of lax screening of travelers, “a significant terrorist presence” in its territory, a government that wasn't cooperative enough in accepting deported citizens or residents who were prone to overstaying their visas in the United States.
Here are the 12 countries placed under the ban, and the seven placed under travel restrictions:
Banned from US travel
Afghanistan
Chad
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Haiti
Iran
Libya
Myanmar
Republic of the Congo
Somalia
Sudan
Yemen
Restricted on US travel
Burundi
Cuba
Laos
Sierra Leone
Togo
Turkmenistan
Venezuela
