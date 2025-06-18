Hawks GM Saleh names former Pelicans GM Graham as vice president of basketball operations

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has bolstered his front office staff by naming former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Bryson Graham as senior vice president of basketball operations.
Saleh on Wednesday also named former Philadelphia 76ers executive vice president Peter Dinwiddie as senior vice president of strategy and analytics.
Saleh was named general manager on April 21 after Landry Fields was fired.
The front office overhaul came after the Hawks finished 40-42 this season and missed the playoffs after going 0-2 in the play-in tournament.
“We are fortunate to be able to add Bryson and Peter to our leadership team," Saleh said in a statement released by the Hawks. "Bryson is widely regarded as one of the league’s top young talent evaluators and Peter is one of the most strategic minds in the NBA.
"Ownership has empowered me to build a robust and dynamic front office, and adding two extremely talented, experienced and respected executives in Bryson and Peter is a home run for our group.”
Graham spent 15 seasons with the Pelicans, including the 2024-25 season as general manager. He rose through the team's front office after being hired as an intern in the 2010-11 season and then served as player development director, director of college scouting and assistant general manager, among other positions.
Before serving as the 76ers vice president of basketball operations, Dinwiddie spent 14 seasons with the Indiana Pacers, including as the senior vice president of basketball operations.
The Hawks have two first-round picks in the NBA draft on June 25, at No. 13 and No. 22.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Hawks make Bryson Graham, Peter Dinwiddie hirings official
The Atlanta Hawks announced new hires, with Bryson Graham as senior vice president of basketball operations and Peter Dinwiddie as senior vice president of strategy.
Hawks block Knicks’ interview request for Quin Snyder; Trae Young chimes in
The Knicks reached out to the Hawks to seek permission to interview head coach Quin Snyder. But Atlanta firmly denied the request, and star Trae Young added his feedback.
Featured
Credit: AP
Hispanic reporter arrested at protest now in ICE custody, faces deportation
Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire
2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary
Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.
No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash
Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.