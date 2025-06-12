Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts for the 25th time since December. Lava reaches over 330 feet

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — One of the world's most active volcanoes, Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island, began spewing lava from the north vent Wednesday, the latest event in an ongoing eruption that began almost six months ago.

Lava fountains reached heights of more than 330 feet (100 meters) and feeding multiple lava streams. Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the fountains were likely to go higher.

The latest event was preceded by gas-pistoning, in which gas accumulates at a lava column's top within a vent, on Tuesday.