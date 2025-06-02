Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hartford home of UConn Huskies basketball renamed PeoplesBank Arena

The part-time home of the storied UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams in Hartford has a new name: PeoplesBank Arena
FILE - This Feb. 18, 2013, file photo shows the XL Center arena in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This Feb. 18, 2013, file photo shows the XL Center arena in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)
52 minutes ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford venue that's the part-time home of the storied UConn men's and women's basketball teams has a new name: PeoplesBank Arena.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined officials from the arena's management company and PeoplesBank to announce a new naming rights deal Monday on the floor of what had been called the XL Center since 2007. Terms of the multi-year agreement were not released.

“We chose to invest in this arena because we believe in Hartford,” said Thomas Senecal, CEO and chairman of PeoplesBank, based in Holyoke, Massachusetts. “We believe in the revitalization happening here, the momentum building downtown, the renewed energy in the business district, the arts, the restaurants, the culture. And of course, the sports.”

The UConn men's and women's basketball teams generally play half their home games in Hartford and the other half at Gampel Pavilion on the school's Storrs campus. The men's team has won six national championships, including in 2023 and 2024, and the women's team has won a dozen, including this year's title.

The UConn men's hockey team also plays some games in Hartford, where the arena is home to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

The arena, originally known as the Hartford Civic Center, turned 50 years old this year and hosts music concerts and other events throughout the year. It's currently closed for a $145 million renovation to add new seating, loge boxes, private box space and an upgraded main concourse, among other projects. It's scheduled to reopen in the fall.

The Civic Center also was home to the NHL's Hartford Whalers, who left town in 1997 and became the Carolina Hurricanes.

Three years after it opened, the arena was destroyed when its roof collapsed in 1978 due to design faults, only hours after a UConn men's basketball game.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (C) and NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, right, pose with the Prince of Wales trophy at the end of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. They advance to the Stanley Cup finals. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

2025 Stanley Cup playoffs: Panthers-Oilers final rematch, who is favored and what to watch for

Paige Bueckers gets first win as a pro in return to Connecticut as she scores 21 points

Defending champion Panthers head back to Stanley Cup Final with 5-3 Game 5 win over Hurricanes

The Latest

This image taken from video provided by KATU-TV shows an entrance to the Union Gospel Mission as police investigate a stabbing in Salem, Ore., June 1, 2025. (KATU-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

Stabbing attack at Oregon homeless shelter sends 11 people to hospital, man in custody

2m ago

French Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner dominates Andrey Rublev to reach the quarterfinals

3m ago

Texas is poised to become the latest GOP state to exert control over university curriculum

3m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments