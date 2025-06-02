Hartford home of UConn Huskies basketball renamed PeoplesBank Arena

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford venue that's the part-time home of the storied UConn men's and women's basketball teams has a new name: PeoplesBank Arena.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined officials from the arena's management company and PeoplesBank to announce a new naming rights deal Monday on the floor of what had been called the XL Center since 2007. Terms of the multi-year agreement were not released.

“We chose to invest in this arena because we believe in Hartford,” said Thomas Senecal, CEO and chairman of PeoplesBank, based in Holyoke, Massachusetts. “We believe in the revitalization happening here, the momentum building downtown, the renewed energy in the business district, the arts, the restaurants, the culture. And of course, the sports.”