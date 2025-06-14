Hartenstein back in starting lineup for Thunder for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oklahoma City went back to the lineup it used throughout the first three rounds of the playoffs on Friday night, returning Isaiah Hartenstein to the starting five for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against Indiana.

Hartenstein started alongside MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren. The Hartenstein-Holmgren pairing gives the Thunder a pair of 7-footers in the opening five, and Oklahoma City was 12-4 in the Western Conference playoffs when starting that lineup.

That fivesome was also 9-4 when starting games together in the regular season.