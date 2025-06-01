Harper has a goal and an assist, Choupu-Moting adds a goal; Red Bulls beat Atlanta 2-0

Choupu-Moting — who has two goals last time out and has scored six times in his last six games — gave New York (8-6-3) a 2-0 lead in the 29th. Harper ran onto a ball played ahead by Alexander Hack, from beyond midfield, near the right corner of the penalty box and rolled a first-touch cross to Choupu-Moting for a one-touch finish from the center or the area.

The 36-year-old Choupo-Moting, in his first MLS season, became the fifth player in club history — and the first since Bradley Wright-Phillips in 2018 — to score at least 10 goals in the first 17 games of a season.

Atlanta (4-8-5) had won two games in a row — for the first time this season — following an eight-game winless streak.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie on March 8.

