Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre added to the AL staff as an honorary coach for the All-Star Game

FILE - Joseph Paul "Joe" Torre speaks as he is inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame before the baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill,File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre will serve as an honorary coach for the American League at the All-Star Game in Atlanta next month.

New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone invited Torre on Tuesday to join his staff at the Midsummer Classic. The 84-year-old Torre, currently a special assistant to the commissioner, won 2,326 games as a major league manager over 29 seasons. He led the Yankees to four World Series titles and six AL pennants in 12 years with the team.

Torre also managed the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition, Boone invited Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt to join the AL staff for the game. He will join Yankees coaches in the dugout.

On the NL side, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asked Braves manager Brian Snitker and Miami Marlins first-year manager Clayton McCullough to serve as coaches. They will join the Dodgers’ coaching staff.

The All-Star Game takes place July 15 at Truist Park, three days before Torre's 85th birthday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker watched batting practice before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Atlanta. Snitker will be part of the National League coaching staff in the MLB All-Star game July 15. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Credit: AP

New York Mets' Tylor Megill pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, June 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

