Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

45 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; House Speaker Mike Johnson.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.; Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Save the Children U.S. President and CEO Janti Soeripto.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

