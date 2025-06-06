Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; House Speaker Mike Johnson.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.; Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Save the Children U.S. President and CEO Janti Soeripto.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
