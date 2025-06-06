Guardians' ace Bieber will not throw for 7 days after setback in comeback from Tommy John surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians ace Shane Bieber will not throw for seven days and will have his right elbow rechecked next week after experiencing soreness during a bullpen session on Tuesday.

Bieber met with team doctors and consulted with specialist Dr. Keith Meister on Friday. The right-hander was scheduled to make his second rehab start with Double-A Akron on Friday before the setback.

The seven-day shutdown started on Wednesday. He will be rechecked on June 13 before deciding the next steps. Experiencing soreness during rehab is not uncommon.