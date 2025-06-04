Greek court jails 4 officials over botched evacuation during deadly wildfire near Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Four former senior fire service and civil protection officials were jailed in Greece Wednesday after being found guilty for failing to mount a proper evacuation in a wildfire that killed more than 100 people outside Athens in 2018. A former fire chief, his deputy, and head of a disaster coordination center were each sentenced to serve five years in prison for causing loss of life though negligence, along with a former director of the government's civil protection agency. The July 23, 2018, fire swept through the seaside area of Mati, east of Athens, forcing residents into a chaotic attempt to escape — either by car through a dense forest or fleeing into the sea. The court in Athens ruled that the officials had failed to organize an orderly evacuation. The defendants were initially found guilty in a trial that concluded last year and not jailed, but a senior prosecutor challenged the verdict, leading to a retrial. Greece is battling an increasing number of serious wildfires annually, which are blamed by authorities on the effects of climate change.
Featured
Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.
Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents
Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.
County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges
A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.