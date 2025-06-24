Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Giorgio Armani misses Milan Fashion Week for the first time in 50 years, but his designs shine

Giorgio Armani’s menswear collection for the next warm weather season encoded the geography of summer in textures, geometrical designs and his signature relaxed silhouettes
A model wears a creation as part of the men's Giorgio Armani Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Giorgio Armani Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani’s menswear collection for the next warm weather season encoded the geography of summer in textures, geometrical designs and his signature relaxed silhouettes.

The 90-year-old designer skipped the runway preview show closing Milan Fashion Week on Monday to recover from an undisclosed condition, but his fashion house said he kept a hand in the designs and watched the runway show on livestream.

It was the first time in his career that the designer was absent.

Dell'Orco takes a bow

Taking the closing bow in his stead was Armani’s longtime head of menswear, Leo Dell’Orco, who has worked alongside Armani for 45 of the Giorgio Armani fashion house’s 50 years.

“He liked it,’’ Dell’Orco told reporters after the show, adding that Armani was especially happy to see that he had sent male-female couples down the mostly menswear runway in matching looks, underlining their versatility.

Classic Armani silhouettes

The collection was classic Armani: roomy wide pleated trousers paired with a seemingly endless array of softly constructed jackets, from a double-breasted made casual with shawl collars to shirt-weight leather coats. Vests with a deep-V front substituted for shirts, for looks that transition from work to leisure.

The collection found balance in the melding of textures – raw linen, woven leather, soft suede and flowing silk. From a distance, ensembles may have appeared monochromatic, but a closer look revealed a harmonious blending of seemingly mismatched geometrical patterns and textures, adding depth to the looks.

There was a touch of the exotic in the shapes, like Nehru collar, tunics or a kimono jacket, reflecting Armani’s love of travel, without overwhelming the mood.

Relaxed mood

Delicate decorative pins reflected the light, the sole adornment. Beachy touches included rope sandals and belts, which cinched through a loop.

The showroom was awash in Mediterranean blue and featured installations of obsidian black stones, reflecting the sophisticated color palette that included washed-out desert shades, the palest green, deep blues and urban blacks and gray.

Front-row guests included actors Giancarlo Esposito, who most recently appeared in “Captain America: Brave New World,’’ and Jason Isaacs, who was in the third season of “White Lotus.”

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Giorgio Armani Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A guest takes a photograph during the men's Giorgio Armani Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the men's Giorgio Armani Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Leo Dell'Orco, centre, accepts applause after the men's Giorgio Armani Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Giorgio Armani gestures at the end of the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection in Paris, on Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File).

Credit: AP

Giorgio Armani, 90, will not attend runway shows during Milan Fashion Week

Dolce & Gabbana embrace wrinkled romance for spring-summer 2026

Francesco Risso leaves Marni after a decade as creative director in another fashion world shakeup

The Latest

People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

Asian shares rally after Trump announces Israeli-Iran ceasefire

9m ago

NTSB set to meet on door plug investigation of terrifying Alaska Airlines flight

9m ago

The Latest: Ceasefire status is unclear after Israel reports continued missiles from Iran

11m ago

Featured

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?