Breaking: Our Yellowstone: A heroic deal to save the Okefenokee
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Giorgio Armani, 90, will not attend runway shows during Milan Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani will not be present to take his bows after the upcoming Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani runway shows at the Milan Fashion Week
FILE - Giorgio Armani gestures at the end of the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection in Paris, on Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File).

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Giorgio Armani gestures at the end of the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection in Paris, on Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File).
Updated 24 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani will not be present to take his bows as usual after the upcoming Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani runway shows during Milan Fashion Week, his fashion house announced Friday.

The designer is “currently recovering at home,” the fashion house said in a brief statement that offered no details about his condition.”

Armani, 90, is marking 50 years of his eponymous fashion house this year. He turns 91 on July 11.

”Although he cannot be there in person, he will closely follow every phase of the shows,'' the statement said. His longtime collaborator and head of menswear design, Leo Dell’Orco, will give the closing bows.

The Spring-Summer 2026 Emporio Armani menswear collection will be previewed on Saturday during Milan Fashion Week. The Giorgio Armani menswear collection is scheduled to close the mostly menswear shows on Monday.

The statement said that Armani had worked “with his usual dedication” on the new collections.

Known for his strong work ethic, Armani even spent his 90th birthday at work. During his first live show after pandemic lockdowns, Armani in June 2021 showed off a long scar from surgery to his left arm due to a fall during a visit to the cinema soon after winter pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Nonetheless, he managed to help prepare for that menswear show as well as an Armani Prive couture collection.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Fashion designer Francesco Risso in the backstage prior to a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Credit: AP

Francesco Risso leaves Marni after a decade as creative director in another fashion world shakeup

Gelato shop Cremalosa moving to Avondale Estates Town Green

After five years in Decatur, Cremalosa will move down the road to a new development in Avondale Estates, with plans to open in September. It temporarily closes on June 21.

Tariff threats, wars will slow but not collapse global luxury sales in 2025, new study shows

The Latest

FILE - This courtroom sketch depicts Sean "Diddy" Combs sitting at the defense table during his bail hearing in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

Credit: AP

An ex-college basketball player testifies that Sean 'Diddy' Combs got 'extremely creative' on drugs

6m ago

How to stay cool in the heat wave hitting parts of the US — even without air conditioning

25m ago

Judge rules Trump administration can't require states to help on immigration to get transport money

31m ago

Featured

Instructor Daniel Jean-Baptiste reminds students to "measure twice, cut once" while using a hand saw at the Construction Ready accelerated summer program at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers

Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.