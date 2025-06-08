Giants look to keep home win streak alive, host the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -121, Giants +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco has a 37-28 record overall and a 21-11 record in home games. The Giants have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.07.

Atlanta has a 10-22 record on the road and a 27-36 record overall. The Braves have gone 23-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 12 home runs while slugging .447. Heliot Ramos is 15 for 41 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has nine doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.