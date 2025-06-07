Georgia News
Georgia News

Giants beat the slumping Braves 5-4 in 10 innings on a wild pitch

Tyler Fitzgerald scored on a wild pitch by Pierce Johnson with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 for their third straight win
San Francisco Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald, center left, is mobbed by teammates after scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch thrown by Atlanta Braves pitcher Pierce Johnson during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald, center left, is mobbed by teammates after scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch thrown by Atlanta Braves pitcher Pierce Johnson during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Fitzgerald scored on a wild pitch by Pierce Johnson with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Friday night for their third straight win.

After getting picked off first to end the ninth, Fitzgerald began the 10th on second base. He advanced to third on a one-groundout and then scored when Johnson (1-2) threw a 1-2 pitch to the backstop, sending the Braves to their fifth straight loss.

Spencer Bivens (2-2) came on with the bases loaded in the 10th and got Luke Williams on a groundout to end the inning for the win.

Craig Kimbrel, the Braves' career leader in saves, made his first appearance for Atlanta since the 2014 season when he entered the game in the seventh. He allowed a leadoff single to Heliot Ramos, but got bailed out when Sean Murphy threw out Ramos trying to steal second to keep it tied at 4.

Kimbrel then walked Jung Hoo Lee, but picked him off first and then struck out Wilmer Flores to get out of the inning.

The Giants' struggling offense produced three runs in the first with help from two errors by Atlanta and a run-scoring wild pitch thrown by Spencer Schwellenbach.

San Francisco led 4-2 before the Braves tied it in the seventh when Matt Olson hit a two-run homer off reliever Ryan Walker.

Key moment

There was an odd moment in the fourth inning when Murphy hit a sacrifice fly to right with the bases loaded for Atlanta. Olson easily beat the throw by Mike Yastrzemski, but there was confusion because a ball had been thrown on the field by a fan in the stands. The umpires huddled to discuss it, but let the play stand.

Key stat

Both teams played their 26th one-run game, tied for the most in the majors. The Giants improved to 14-12 in those games and the Braves fell to 9-17.

Up next

RHP Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.56 ERA) will start the middle game of the series for Atlanta against RHP Logan Webb (5-5, 2.55).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, left, walks off the field as San Francisco Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald (49) celebrates with Willy Adames (2) after scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald (49) celebrates scoring from third base on a wild pitch by Atlanta Braves pitcher Pierce Johnson (38) in the 10th inning of a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Friday, June 6, 2025. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel crouches on the mound between pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) singles against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Friday, June 6, 2025. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel crouches on the mound between pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Braves call up franchise saves leader Craig Kimbrel a day after blowing a big lead

1h ago

Merrill Kelly outduels Chris Sale and Diamondbacks hold off Braves 2-1

Epic collapse: Braves’ bullpen implodes again, allows 7 runs in 9th

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

1h ago

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”