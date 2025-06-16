Nation & World News
Giancarlo Stanton set to make season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was activated and set to start against the Los Angeles Angels after missing New York’s first 70 games because of inflammation in the tendons of both elbows
FILE - New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases during the sixth inning in Game 4 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Oct. 18, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was activated Monday and set to start against the Los Angeles Angels and bat fifth after missing New York’s first 70 games because of inflammation in the tendons of both elbows.

Stanton was 3 for 11 with 4 RBIs in three rehab games last week with Double-A Somerset, an assignment cut short by rainy weather.

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins. Entering Monday, he had missed 364 of 940 games (39%) since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The 35-year-old appeared in 114 games last season, hitting .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs, then had seven homers in 14 postseason games and was voted the MVP of the AL Championship Series.

Given a then-record $325 million, 13-year contract by the Marlins, Stanton had 59 homers and 132 RBIs in 2017, winning the NL MVP award. He was traded to the Yankees and has 38 homers and 100 RBIs in his first season in the Bronx.

He missed time because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022) and strained left hamstring (2023 and 2024).

Stanton was activated from the 60-day injured list and infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes was designated for assignment.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is seen prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlantic Division's Brady Tkachuk, of the Ottawa Senators (7) and Matthew Tkachuk, of the Florida Panthers (19) watch the rerun of a goal by Matthew assisted by Brady during the NHL All Star hockey game, Feb. 4, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Credit: AP

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

