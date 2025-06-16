Giancarlo Stanton set to make season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was activated Monday and set to start against the Los Angeles Angels and bat fifth after missing New York’s first 70 games because of inflammation in the tendons of both elbows.

Stanton was 3 for 11 with 4 RBIs in three rehab games last week with Double-A Somerset, an assignment cut short by rainy weather.

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins. Entering Monday, he had missed 364 of 940 games (39%) since the beginning of the 2019 season.