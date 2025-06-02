Nation & World News
Nation & World News

German police to start new search in Portugal near where British toddler disappeared in 2007

German police investigating the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese holiday resort in 2007 will carry out fresh searches, British police said
By Associated Press
4 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — German police investigating the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann are to carry out fresh searches near the Portuguese holiday resort she was last seen 18 years ago, U.K. police said on Monday.

The 3-year-old disappeared from her bed while on vacation with her family in the Praia da Luz resort, in southern Portugal, on May 3, 2007. She has not been seen since.

The main suspect in the case is Christian Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in Portugal in 2005.

He is under investigation on suspicion of murder in the McCann case but hasn’t been charged. He spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz, around the time of the child's disappearance. Brueckner has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

“We are aware of the searches being carried by the BKA (German federal police) in Portugal as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann," the Metropolitan Police, in London, said in a statement.

“The Metropolitan Police Service is not present at the search, we will support our international colleagues where necessary," it added, without giving more details.

The McCann case received worldwide interest for several years, with reports of sightings of her stretching as far away as Australia as well as books and television documentaries about her disappearance.

Investigators in the U.K., Portugal and Germany are still piecing together what happened on the night she disappeared. She was in the same room as her brother and sister — 2-year-old twins — while their parents, Kate and Gerry, had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

Madeleine's family marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance last month, and expressed their determination to keep searching.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Kelly Smith, the mother of missing Joshlin Smith, appears in court in Vredenburg, South Africa, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

A South African woman is sentenced to life in prison for selling her young daughter

Australia whistleblower who exposed war crime allegations loses bid to reduce prison sentence

A man charged in a 2013 Pennsylvania campus sex assault hires a lawyer to review possible plea deal

The Latest

Law enforcement officials investigate after an attack on the Pearl Street Mall, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Authorities investigate after 8 injured in Colorado attack by man they say yelled 'Free Palestine'

20m ago

Wall Street drifts as oil prices jump and US manufacturing slumps

21m ago

Surprise! NHL, with the help of kids, gives Barkov the Selke and King Clancy awards

24m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

1h ago

Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments