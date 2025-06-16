Breaking: ICE moves to deport Atlanta-based Hispanic reporter who covered immigration raids
Georgia man charged with leaving threatening messages for 2 Republican senators

A Georgia man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two Republican U.S. senators has appeared in federal court to face charges
FILE - Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis,File)

FILE - Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis,File)
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two Republican U.S. senators appeared in federal court to face charges Monday.

Robert Davis Forney, 25, of Duluth, Georgia, was arraigned in Atlanta on two federal counts of communicating threats in interstate commerce, according to court records. A grand jury indicted him last week.

“Threatening our elected officials and their families is an act of violence that undermines our entire democracy,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. “Political discourse and disagreements never justify resorting to vile attacks against our nation’s leaders.”

According to prosecutors, Forney called the office of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in January and left voicemails that threatened sexual violence against Cruz and his family. Forney left a similar voicemail threatening sexual violence against Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer the next day, authorities said.

A federal public defender assigned to Forney's case didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the charges.

FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis,File)

Mario Guevara covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Buford Highway on Saturday, February 1, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

