Georgia man charged with leaving threatening messages for 2 Republican senators

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two Republican U.S. senators appeared in federal court to face charges Monday.
Robert Davis Forney, 25, of Duluth, Georgia, was arraigned in Atlanta on two federal counts of communicating threats in interstate commerce, according to court records. A grand jury indicted him last week.
“Threatening our elected officials and their families is an act of violence that undermines our entire democracy,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. “Political discourse and disagreements never justify resorting to vile attacks against our nation’s leaders.”
According to prosecutors, Forney called the office of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in January and left voicemails that threatened sexual violence against Cruz and his family. Forney left a similar voicemail threatening sexual violence against Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer the next day, authorities said.
A federal public defender assigned to Forney's case didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the charges.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Georgia GOP chair says party won’t block Raffensperger bid for higher office
Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon joins the “Politically Georgia” podcast following the annual Georgia Republican convention.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’
Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.
Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood
Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.
27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration
27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface.