George Russell of Mercedes wins the Canadian Grand Prix for his first F1 victory of the season

George Russell won his first race of the Formula 1 season as the Mercedes driver held off defending race winner Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix
Mercedes driver George Russell, of the United Kingdom, celebrates after winning the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Mercedes driver George Russell, of the United Kingdom, celebrates after winning the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
51 minutes ago

MONTREAL (AP) — George Russell won his first race of the Formula 1 season as the Mercedes driver held off defending race winner Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

It was the fourth victory of Russell’s career, and the race ended under yellow when McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris staged a wheel-to-wheel late battle that ended with Norris hitting the wall.

Russell started on pole for the second consecutive year in Montreal and held the advantage most of the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The British driver became the fourth race winner this year, joining points leader leader Piastri, Norris and Verstappen, the four-time reigning F1 champion.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli finished third behind Verstappen for his first F1 podium.

The two McLarens came together when Norris, then in fifth, attempted to pass Piastri multiple times on the 67th lap out of 70. Norris ultimately ran into Piastri and bounced into the wall, drawing a safety car for the final laps.

Piastri finished fourth, ending an eight-race podium streak dating back to the second race of the season. McLaren as a team failed to reach the top three for the first time this year.

Mercedes driver George Russell, center right, of the United Kingdom, celebrates after winning the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Mercedes driver George Russell, of the United Kingdom, leads the pack during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Mercedes driver George Russell, center front, of the United Kingdom, leads the pack during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Mercedes driver George Russell, front, of the United Kingdom, takes a turn ahead of the pack during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, walks through the paddocks at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

