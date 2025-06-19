Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Game 6: Thunder look to clinch title, Pacers try to extend NBA Finals

The NBA season could end on Thursday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) scores against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) scores against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
4 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA season could end on Thursday night.

It's Game 6 of the NBA Finals, with the Oklahoma City Thunder leading the Indiana Pacers 3-2 in the title series. Game 6 is in Indianapolis and Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are one win away from becoming NBA champions. And Gilgeous-Alexander is on the cusp of a nearly unprecedented season when it comes to individual honors.

He is the favorite, as of now, to win NBA Finals MVP. He already has won the NBA MVP award for this season, meaning he could be the first double MVP since LeBron James did it with Miami in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

It could get even better. Gilgeous-Alexander is also the reigning scoring champion, meaning an even more exclusive club may await him. Only three players in NBA history have won MVP, Finals MVP, a scoring title and a championship in the same season: Michael Jordan did it four times, and Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it once.

Gilgeous-Alexander could join them if the Thunder win this series.

The Pacers entered Thursday awaiting word on whether guard Tyrese Haliburton would be able to play in Game 6; he has a strained right calf.

Thursday is also the 25th anniversary of the end of Indiana's most recent appearance in the NBA Finals before this season. On June 19, 2000, O'Neal finished off that MVP Finals/MVP-scoring champion/league-champion season when he and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Pacers in Game 6.

If the Pacers avoid that fate Thursday and force a Game 7, it will be Sunday in Oklahoma City.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots past Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, left, and Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, right, during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots around Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Matthew Stockman/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), left, and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) stand on the court after Game 5 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

OKC's Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enter NBA Finals lore with Game 5 scoring spree

Game 4: Gilgeous-Alexander goes wild in the 4th, Thunder rally to top Pacers 111-104 and tie Finals

Game 5: Williams scores 40 points and Thunder win 120-109 for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead over Pacers

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Correction: Utah-No Kings Death-Things To Know story

4m ago

A Ukrainian fled to Israel. An Iranian missile shattered her new life

5m ago

The Latest: Israel threatens Iran's supreme leader as Iranian strikes wound over 200

5m ago

Featured

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at metro Atlanta protest now in ICE custody, facing deportation

Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire

2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary

Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.