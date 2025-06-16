Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Game 5: Pacers, Thunder set to play swing game, with winner grabbing 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals

The back-and-forth of these NBA Finals has been constant
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle yells during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle yells during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The back-and-forth of these NBA Finals has been constant.

Game 1 went to Indiana, so Oklahoma City had to bounce back in Game 2. Indiana reclaimed the series lead in Game 3, only to see Oklahoma City answer yet again in Game 4, knotting the series 2-2.

And now, Game 5. The swing game, as some call it. The winner on Monday night — Pacers vs. Thunder in Oklahoma City — will take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals, moving one win away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Odds are, the Game 5 winner will go on to win the series. It's happened that way 23 times in the previous 31 instances of the NBA Finals being tied at two games apiece.

“It’s the ultimate effort, endeavor, whatever you want to call it,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after his team lost Game 4. “I mean, it’s long. It’s arduous. But it’s the greatest opportunity going. It’s the greatest opportunity going. It’s really hard, and it’s supposed to be hard. It’s supposed to be hard. This is where we’re going to have to dig in and circle the wagons and come back stronger on Monday.”

Oklahoma City is a league-best 44-8 at home this season, including the playoffs. Indiana is seeking its eighth road win of these playoffs, which would tie the Pacers for the second-most in a single postseason. Houston has the record for road wins in one playoff year with nine in its run to the 1995 title.

Game 6 will be in Indianapolis on Thursday night. If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be back in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault argues a call with the referee during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, left, shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Credit: AP

Pacers, back home in Indiana, have some things to figure out before Game 3 vs. Thunder in NBA Finals

Thunder find themselves in familiar territory in NBA Finals, trailing 2-1 in another series

Game 4: Gilgeous-Alexander goes wild in the 4th, Thunder rally to top Pacers 111-104 and tie Finals

The Latest

Traders Michael Capolino, left, Fred Demarco, center, and Edward McCarthy work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Wall Street is recovering from Friday's shock with US stocks up and oil prices down

1m ago

US Open champion JJ Spaun turned a free fall into a title at rain-soaked Oakmont

2m ago

What to know about the conflict between Israel and Iran

3m ago

Featured

Aerial photo shows demonstrators holding signs to oppose Trump’s immigration policies during “No Cake for False Kings” protest on the 17th Street NW Bridge, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands turn out in metro Atlanta; DeKalb immigration protest escalates

The events are taking place on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is quickly assembling All-Star case for Braves

In the last 30 days, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is third in batting average, ninth in home runs, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging and OPS