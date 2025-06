Game 5: Pacers, Thunder set to play swing game, with winner grabbing 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals

Odds are, the Game 5 winner will go on to win the series. It's happened that way 23 times in the previous 31 instances of the NBA Finals being tied at two games apiece.

“It’s the ultimate effort, endeavor, whatever you want to call it,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after his team lost Game 4. “I mean, it’s long. It’s arduous. But it’s the greatest opportunity going. It’s the greatest opportunity going. It’s really hard, and it’s supposed to be hard. It’s supposed to be hard. This is where we’re going to have to dig in and circle the wagons and come back stronger on Monday.”

Oklahoma City is a league-best 44-8 at home this season, including the playoffs. Indiana is seeking its eighth road win of these playoffs, which would tie the Pacers for the second-most in a single postseason. Houston has the record for road wins in one playoff year with nine in its run to the 1995 title.

Game 6 will be in Indianapolis on Thursday night. If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be back in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

