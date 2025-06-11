Nation & World News
Game 3: Pacers aren't 100% but are set to play host to Thunder in pivotal NBA Finals matchup

There are somewhere between three and five games left in the NBA season
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, center, reacts during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
3 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There are somewhere between three and five games left in the NBA season. Until then, nobody is going to be 100%.

Tyrese Haliburton clearly isn't. He's not going to make excuses, either.

The Pacers' star guard was limping Sunday night after a Game 2 loss in Oklahoma City. Whatever the specifics of the issue are, he's not saying. And put simply, nothing is going to hold him out of play in Game 3 against the Thunder on Wednesday night.

“Really just a lower leg thing. I’ll leave it at that,” Haliburton said. “I don’t think there’s anything more to elaborate. I feel fine and I’ll be ready to go for Game 3.”

The series is tied at a game apiece. The Thunder are 5.5-point favorites for Game 3, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Everybody on both sides of these finals probably has some level of bumps and bruises to deal with; both teams are over the 100-game mark for the season. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton is dealing with discomfort, but he noted it is improving by the day.

Carlisle figures the adrenalin rush of Game 3 at home — Indiana's first home NBA Finals game since 2000 — will cure a lot of ailments.

“I mean, there’s just so much to be excited about,” Carlisle said. “We’ve got a couple guys that are slightly under the weather. I don’t think anything is going to keep these guys from playing in the game.”

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (Matthew Stockman/Pool Photo via AP)

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle stands on the sidelines during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a 3-pointer against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In May 2023, callers to the Atlanta 911 call center waited an average of 19 seconds before speaking with an operator. Last month, the average wait time dropped to just over six seconds. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023 photo)

