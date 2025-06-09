Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Fugitive's girlfriend charged with aiding breakout at New Orleans jail where she once worked

Authorities have arrested a former New Orleans jail employee and accused her of aiding in a 10-inmate escape at the facility last month
FILE - Law enforcement search for a fugitive that escaped a prison in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Law enforcement search for a fugitive that escaped a prison in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)
By JACK BROOK – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities arrested a former New Orleans jail employee on Monday and accused her of aiding in the 10-inmate breakout at the facility last month, which included an escape by her boyfriend — a convicted murderer.

The former jail employee, Darriana Burton, 28, is one of at least 16 people arrested and accused of aiding the escape of the inmates on May 16. Authorities said only two remain at large: her boyfriend, Derrick Groves, and Antoine Massey, who is facing charges of rape, kidnapping and domestic battery.

According to police reports, Burton also allegedly "picked up" and transported another fugitive, Lenton Vanburen, to a relative's home during his escape.

Burton was fired from her job in 2023 after she was arrested on allegations of bringing a folding knife and a bag of Cheetos containing tobacco and marijuana into the jail. The charges were dropped in part due to her lack of criminal history, and she “successfully completed” a pretrial diversion program, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office told The Associated Press.

“I categorically deny any involvement in introducing contraband into the jail or assisting in any escape,” Burton said May 30 in a text message to The Associated Press. “These allegations are false and I intend to fully defend myself through the proper legal channels.”

Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service coordinated Burton's arrest after obtaining a warrant on May 27. She was taken into custody in the Plaquemines Parish jail, authorities said.

Burton and Groves “were in an on-again, off-again relationship for three years," dating back to the time when she was still working in the jail, authorities said.

“We will continue to pursue anyone and everyone who has aided and abetted these criminals. We will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you to the full extent of the law," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement. “We will arrest all aiders and abettors, and we will eventually get Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves back to prison where they belong.”

___

Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

This image provided by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office shows former jail employee, Darriana Burton, 28, who was arrested on felony charge of conspiracy to commit simple escape, Monday, June 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (Louisiana Attorney General's Office via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A Louisiana state police SWAT member works the scene on Iberville Street as police pursue a fugitive that escaped from a New Orleans jail, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Orleans Parish jail is pictured in New Orleans on Friday, May 16, 2025.(Brett Duke /The Advocate via AP, file)

Credit: AP

Authorities investigating a new social media post by a New Orleans jail escapee on the run

New Orleans jail escapee releases videos, prompting search of home where they were made, source says

Suspended ex-Georgia deputy accused of assaulting 3, including 2 officers

Alex Ross was arrested Monday by Austell officers after allegedly becoming violent in the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training office and assaulting 3 women.

The Latest

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom presents his revised 2025-2026 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Credit: AP

In their own words: Trump, Newsom trade insults and barbs over National Guard in Los Angeles

11m ago

RFK Jr. ousts entire CDC vaccine advisory committee

12m ago

Foreperson’s complaints signal a divided jury at Harvey Weinstein’s retrial

12m ago

Featured

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks at the Senate in the Capitol in Atlanta, March 28, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The drama in the lieutenant governor race will come from the Senate floor

Five of the expected candidates for Georgia's next lieutenant governor are state senators, setting up what is expected to be a lively session. Only one is a Democrat, so far.

More storms hitting metro Atlanta through afternoon, evening

Scattered storms are expected in parts of Georgia throughout the afternoon. A stronger, more organized storm will arrive by nightfall as a cold front moves in.

YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say

Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.