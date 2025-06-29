French soccer union blasts Club World Cup over "massacre" of player welfare

The UNFP statement said the Club World Cup comes at the end of an already exhausting season, and thereby ignores “collective bargaining agreements (which) almost everywhere, provide for an incompressible period of three weeks of rest for footballers between two seasons.”

Days before the start of the month-long Club World Cup, which ends on July 13, soccer chiefs faced renewed calls to safeguard players over growing fears of injuries and burnout.

The newly expanded tournament involving 32 of the world’s best teams has faced pushback since FIFA announced it would be added to an already saturated calendar. The tournament will be played every four years, sandwiched in between the men’s World Cup, European Championship and Copa America.

It went ahead against the backdrop of legal challenges in Europe, strike threats and repeated concerns over players' mental and physical welfare due to too many games.

“The UNFP, like FIFPRO and FIFPRO Europe, has been protesting for years against the drastic increase in workloads,” The UNFP added. “But also against the harmful repercussions for domestic football of a calendar that FIFA is still alone in building today.”

Last September, Manchester City midfielder Rodri suffered a severe knee injury soon after saying players were close to going on strike over excessive workloads.

No rest for PSG

Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain is one of the biggest sides involved in the Club World Cup.

After winning the Champions League on May 31, key PSG players like Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué played for France and then went to the United States soon after for the Club World Cup.

Some French clubs have already resumed training for the upcoming Ligue 1 season, which begins mid-August, while others start next week. PSG was not able to push back its start to the Ligue 1 season.

“We don't see how or why the Parisians should not benefit from the three weeks of complete rest they are entitled to,” the UNFP said, adding that the toll of extra games for PSG's players could impact the national team in early September.

"A delay in preparation that must also worry (France coach) Didier Deschamps ahead of two qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup," the UNFP said, before concluding. “What do you say, Mr. Infantino?” ___

