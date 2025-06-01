French Open: Tommy Paul is the first American man in the quarterfinals since Andre Agassi in 2003

PARIS (AP) — Tommy Paul became the first American man in the French Open quarterfinals since Andre Agassi in 2003, beating 25th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in less than two hours Sunday.

The 28-year-old Paul, who is seeded 12th at Roland-Garros, was coming off consecutive five-set victories but breezed to this victory, helped by saving 9 of 10 break points he faced while coverting all but one of the six he accumulated.

Both Paul and Popyrin won junior singles titles on the red clay in Paris, with the American's coming a decade ago.