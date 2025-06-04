French Open: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to set up a semifinal showdown with Jannik Sinner

Djokovic proved too much for No. 3 seed Zverev, a man who's a decade younger and was last year's runner-up at Roland-Garros, and set up a semifinal against No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic is pleased to show himself, and others, he's still got it

“I still push myself on a daily basis at this age because of these kind of matches and these kind of experiences,” Djokovic said. “It’s a proven kind of testament to myself that I can — and to others that I can — still play on the highest level.”

Earlier Wednesday, Sinner continued his overpowering run through the bracket by dismissing Alexander Bublik 6-1, 7-5, 6-0. Sinner not only hasn't dropped a set so far, but he has ceded a total of only 36 games through five matches.

So Friday will bring a tantalizing showdown between someone many consider the top player in tennis history, Djokovic, and someone who is at the top of the men's game at the moment, Sinner. They are tied 4-4 head-to-head; Sinner won the last three matchups.

“He has shown now, in the last period, that he is back,” Sinner said.

Djokovic has 24 major titles, and Sinner has won 3 of the past 5

No one has spent more weeks at No. 1 in the rankings than Djokovic. No one has won more major championships or reached more major semifinals than his total that now stands at 51 after becoming the second-oldest man to get that far in Paris. He also just claimed his 100th career tournament title, a week before the French Open.

“I just hope that I will be able to physically keep up with Sinner in few days’ time,” Djokovic said. “It’s a big challenge for me.”

Sinner, 23, has won three of the past five Grand Slam titles. That includes last year's U.S. Open and this year's Australian Open.

“He’s playing fast. He’s playing smart,” Bublik said. “He’s in another dimension with all the aspects of the game.”

Also an apt description for Djokovic, who repeatedly used drop shots to great effect against Zverev.

As for Sinner, no one other than Carlos Alcaraz has been able to beat him in his last 48 matches, a stretch that dates to last August. Sinner is 46-2 in that span, with both defeats coming against the French Open’s defending champion.

And as it happens, No. 2 Alcaraz is still around. He will meet No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti in Friday's other semifinal.

Djokovic and Zverev were both bothered by bugs during their match

There were some distractions in Djokovic vs. Zverev, including a bunch of tiny flying insects that the players kept trying to swat away and a back-and-forth between the chair umpire and some fans in the fourth set.

Needless to say, Djokovic handled it all much better. He also was superior in pretty much every way with the ball in play.

He was broken in the very first game — and then not again.

He broke Zverev four times — no small feat against a guy broken a total of five times in his five previous matches.

“What do you want me to say? He’s won 24 of these things,” Zverev said.

The last time these two played each other was in the Australian Open semifinals in January, and Djokovic had to quit after one set because of an injured hamstring. The last time Djokovic played at the French Open, 12 months ago, he had to withdraw before the quarterfinals because he tore the meniscus in his right knee and needed surgery.

He sure looks in good shape at the moment.

