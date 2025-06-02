French Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner dominates Andrey Rublev to reach the quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner's latest dominant performance at the French Open was a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 17 Andrey Rublev on Monday night to reach the quarterfinals and extend his Grand Slam winning streak to 18 matches.

Sinner is a three-time major champion who won the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open this January. Now he'll try to get to the semifinals at Roland-Garros for the second consecutive year and faces 62nd-ranked Alexander Bublik on Wednesday.

Here is just how good Sinner has been in Paris over the past week-plus: He hasn't lost a set and has dropped a total of 30 games.