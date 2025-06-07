French Open: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the women's final

PARIS (AP) — No.1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final on Saturday with both women aiming to win the title for the first time.

Gauff lost the 2022 French Open final at age 18 but the American beat Sabalenka in the 2023 U.S. Open final, Gauff's only major so far.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, has won three majors but is appearing in her first French Open final.