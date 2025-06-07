Nation & World News
French Open: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the women's final

No.1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final with both women aiming to win the title for the first time
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates as she won the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against France's Lois Boisson at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

21 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — No.1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final on Saturday with both women aiming to win the title for the first time.

Gauff lost the 2022 French Open final at age 18 but the American beat Sabalenka in the 2023 U.S. Open final, Gauff's only major so far.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, has won three majors but is appearing in her first French Open final.

It is the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.

Sabalenka and Gauff have split their 10 previous matchups evenly, but Sabalenka won their most recent encounter, also on a clay court at the Madrid Open a month ago. ___

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates as she won the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

