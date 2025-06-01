Nation & World News
Nation & World News

French Open: Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul put 2 US men in quarterfinals for 1st time since 1996

Frances Tiafoe has defeated Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the first time
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates beating Germany's Daniel Altmaier during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates beating Germany's Daniel Altmaier during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Before Frances Tiafoe played a point at this French Open, he wasn't particularly enthusiastic about its surface — or his chances in the tournament.

“Last tournament on clay, which I get really excited about,” Tiafoe said on the eve of the Grand Slam event at Roland-Garros. “And then we get on the real stuff, the grass and the summer hard courts — where tennis actually matters.”

Might have a different point of view now. The 15th-seeded Tiafoe made his way into the quarterfinals at the French Open for the first time with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Daniel Altmaier of Germany on Sunday night, joining 12th-seeded Tommy Paul to put a pair of American men in the round of eight.

It's the first time the country placed more than one man in the quarterfinals in Paris since 1996, when Jim Courier and Pete Sampras did it together. Zero men from the United States had made it this far in any year since Andre Agassi in 2003.

The key for Tiafoe?

“Playing hard-court tennis on a clay court,” he said.

And Tiafoe — who celebrated his win by twice shouting a phrase that can't be quoted fully here but included the words “let's” and “go” — has done it without dropping a set.

Quite a turnaround for a guy whose big-strike tennis long suffered on the slow red clay. He began his French Open career with a 0-6 record before getting his first win in 2022 and one more last year.

“On clay, I get a little more passive than on other surfaces, because the court doesn’t help me play as fast as I would like,” said Tiafoe, twice a semifinalist on the hard courts of the U.S. Open, where speedy shots are rewarded and the loud crowds and bright lights tend to bring out his best. “Patience is a thing I struggle with.”

Look at him now, though.

And listen to something else he said when he met with reporters a little more than a week ago, with a dash of his usual sense of humor: “Overall, I'm a big believer it can all change in a week. When I'm backed up against it, it seems like I start to produce my best tennis, because I have to if I want to continue living the life I want to live.”

Tiafoe, a 27-year-old from Maryland, added: “If I’m ready to go, I'm not just going to get to the third round — I can go for a run. I genuinely feel I can beat anybody on any specific day.”

He wants more, too, naturally.

“Quarterfinals is not end-all, be-all,” Tiafoe said.

Next up is a matchup on Tuesday against No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy or No. 10 Holger Rune of Denmark.

Four American women play in the fourth round Monday: No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, and No. 7 Madison Keys against Hailey Baptiste in an all-U.S. encounter.

Paul, a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2023, was never really troubled Sunday during his 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win against 25th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia in less than two hours. Paul is a 28-year-old who grew up in North Carolina and now goes up against No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, the defending champion who got past No. 13 Ben Shelton of the U.S. 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

“Obviously,” Paul said about Alcaraz, “the guy can play amazing tennis here.”

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP's tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Tommy Paul of the U.S. reacts after beating Australia's Alexei Popyrin during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alphina Tamara, top left, mother of Frances Tiafoe, celebrates his son's win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A spectator holds a flag of the United States as he watches the fourth round match of the French Tennis Open between Germany's Daniel Altmaier and Frances Tiafoe of the United States, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts to winning a point against United States' Sebastian Korda during their third-round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul try to add to the best French Open for US men in decades

French Open: Tommy Paul is the first American man in the quarterfinals since Andre Agassi in 2003

Rafael Nadal says he is content in retirement and hasn't picked up a racket in 6 months

The Latest

Palestinians run following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

31 Palestinians are killed heading to a Gaza aid site, witnesses say. Israel denies responsibility

12m ago

Mexico's first judicial elections cause confusion and concern among voters

15m ago

PSG fans raise the roof as triumphant players hold aloft Champions League trophy

15m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments

47m ago