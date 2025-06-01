Nation & World News
Nation & World News

French Open: Elina Svitolina saves match points and beats 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini

Elina Svitolina has saved three match points and eliminated 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1 to earn her fifth French Open quarterfinal appearance
Tommy Paul of the U.S. reacts after beating Australia's Alexei Popyrin during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Elina Svitolina saved three match points and came back to eliminate 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1 on Sunday, earning her fifth French Open quarterfinal appearance.

The 13th-seeded Svitolina, who is from Ukraine, is a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist — getting that far twice at Wimbledon and once at the U.S. Open — but is 0-4 so far in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros.

She'll try to go a step further on Tuesday, when she will face either three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek or 2022 Wimbledon champion Elina Rybakina. They were scheduled to play each other next at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The No. 4-seeded Paolini entered Sunday on a career-best nine-match winning streak, including a run to the title on red clay at the Italian Open.

A year ago, she reached her first major final at the French Open, losing to Swiatek, then also made it to the championship match at Wimbledon, where she lost to Barbora Krejcikova.

Against Svitolina, Paolini served for the victory while leading by a set and a break at 5-3 in the second. But the Italian got broken at 15 there. She then held her first two match points while ahead 5-4, 15-40 as Svitolina served.

Paolini missed a forehand on the initial chance to end things, and a backhand on the next.

In the ensuing tiebreaker, Paolini once again was a single point from winning — and once again failed to come through, this time when Svitolina ended a 14-stroke exchange with a volley winner.

From there, Svitolina was in control, racing to a 4-0 lead in the third set. She is quite comfortable on clay, where she has earned a tour-leading 16 of her 27 wins this season.

Svitolina also defeated Paolini at the Australian Open in January.

What else happened at the French Open on Sunday?

In the day's first men's match, Tommy Paul beat No. 25 Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to become the first American man in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros since Andre Agassi in 2003. The 28-year-old Paul, who is seeded 12th, was coming off consecutive five-setters but breezed to this victory.

Who is playing Monday at Roland-Garros?

The fourth round is scheduled to conclude on Day 9, with No. 1 Jannik Sinner, 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic and four American women in action: No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 7 Madison Keys vs. Hailey Baptiste.

___

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts winning a point to Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during their third round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

