Nation & World News
Nation & World News

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz shows sportsmanship by conceding a point in win over Ben Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz has called himself for breaking the rules at the French Open and conceded a point during his four-set victory over Ben Shelton
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz called himself for breaking the rules at the French Open and conceded a point to Ben Shelton on Sunday during the defending champion's 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory in the fourth round.

Early in the second set, Shelton whipped a passing shot well out of Alcaraz's reach up at the net. So Alcaraz flung his racket — and, as his equipment flipped through the air, its strings somehow not only made contact with the ball but sent it back over the net and onto the other side of the court.

Initially, the second-seeded Alcaraz was awarded the point. But he immediately went over to the chair umpire to admit that he wasn't holding his racket when it touched the ball. That's not allowed, so the point went to Shelton, an American seeded 13th.

When the official informed the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd what had happened, Alcaraz was given a round of applause.

This all happened at what could have been a critical moment, because instead of leading 40-30 on his serve, Alcaraz was now down 30-40, giving Shelton his first break point of the match. But Alcaraz saved that one — and five others in that 20-point game — along the way to taking a two-set lead in an entertaining matchup between a pair of 22-year-olds who hit the ball hard.

The 13th-seeded Shelton, twice a semifinalist at majors, delivered serves at up to 143 mph (230 kph) and forehands at up to 116 mph (187 kph). Alcaraz, already a four-time Grand Slam champion, showed off various parts of his repertoire.

It was tighter than the score might indicate: Shelton held three opportunities to own the opening set, leading in the tiebreaker at 6-4, 6-5 and 7-6. Take any of the subsequent points, and Shelton would own that set.

But Alcaraz — who meets No. 12 Tommy Paul of the U.S. in the quarterfinals Tuesday — saved the first with a service winner. Shelton netted a backhand on the next. And the last ended with Shelton smacking a backhand right at the body of Alcaraz, who was up at the net and contorted himself in order to chop a drop volley winner.

Alcaraz then converted his second set point, closing a 15-stroke exchange with a down-the-line forehand that drew a mistake from Shelton.

The third set went to Shelton when Alcaraz put a forehand into the net, and the big-swinging American punched the air, then his chest, and screamed: “Let's go, baby! Come on!”

The fourth swung Alcaraz’s way when he used a drop shot winner to set up a break point that he claimed for a 2-1 edge and, after a total of 3 hours, 19 minutes, he was able to finish off an 11th consecutive win at Roland-Garros.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

More Stories

Keep Reading

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are off to good starts at the French Open in their title defenses

Shelton joins Musetti and Sabalenka in French Open second round, tournament honors Nadal

French Open 2025: Coco Gauff's serve is not at its best but she gets the breaks for a win

The Latest

In this image taken from video released June 1, 2025, by a source in the Ukrainian Security Service shows a Ukrainian drone striking Russian planes deep in Russia's territory. (Source in the Ukrainian Security Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Ukraine destroys 40 aircraft deep inside Russia ahead of peace talks in Istanbul

7m ago

Can Trump fix the national debt? Republican senators, many investors and even Elon Musk have doubts

13m ago

British rider Simon Yates wins elusive Giro d'Italia title

28m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at them with pipe, police say

GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 700 block of McDaniel Street that was fatal, according to Channel 2 Action News, which cited Atlanta police

55m ago