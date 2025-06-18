Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs apologizes to family of woman he killed while driving 156 mph

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, on special release Tuesday night, spoke at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas and apologized to the family of a woman he killed in a car crash nearly four years ago.

Ruggs drove his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph in the city on Nov. 2, 2021, slamming into a vehicle that killed driver Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. Tintor was 23.

Ruggs was asked at the event what he would say to Tintor's family.