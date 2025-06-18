Nation & World News
Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs apologizes to family of woman he killed while driving 156 mph

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has apologized to the family of a woman he killed in a car crash nearly four years ago
FILE - Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs prepares to read a statement in court during sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP,File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, on special release Tuesday night, spoke at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas and apologized to the family of a woman he killed in a car crash nearly four years ago.

Ruggs drove his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph in the city on Nov. 2, 2021, slamming into a vehicle that killed driver Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. Tintor was 23.

Ruggs was asked at the event what he would say to Tintor's family.

“One, I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” he said in a video taken by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact my face is always in the news, it's always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me.”

Ruggs, a former first-round draft pick, pleaded guilty in May 2023 to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced in August 2023 to a 3- to 10-year prison sentence.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Cincinnati Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson, left, talks with catcher Tyler Stephenson, center, and starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) in the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

This 1966 transmission electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria bacterium with its flagella, in the process of cell division. (Graham Heid/CDC via AP)

Credit: AP

5m ago

12m ago

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.