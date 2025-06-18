Former president Joe Biden to attend Juneteenth celebration at historic AME church in Galveston

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former president Joe Biden will be attending a Juneteenth celebration at a historic African Methodist Episcopal church in Galveston, Texas.

The ex-president's plans were confirmed by a person with knowledge of them but not authorized to discuss logistics publicly.

In 2021, Biden, a democrat, signed legislation that established Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The day marks the end of slavery by commemorating June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston.