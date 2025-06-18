Former president Joe Biden to attend Juneteenth celebration at historic AME church in Galveston

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former president Joe Biden will be attending a Juneteenth celebration at a historic African Methodist Episcopal church in Galveston, Texas.
The ex-president's plans were confirmed by a person with knowledge of them but not authorized to discuss logistics publicly.
In 2021, Biden, a democrat, signed legislation that established Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The day marks the end of slavery by commemorating June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston.
The event Thursday will be held at the Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Galveston.
That church, the first and oldest operating AME church in the state, is one of the locations where an order announcing the end of slavery in Texas was announced on that day in 1865, according to the Galveston County Daily News.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Juneteenth is a reminder to preserve family history
In the fight to preserve history, we can’t solely rely on museums, public education or public libraries. We still have control over our own stories.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity
It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.
Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.
Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."
Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions
Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.