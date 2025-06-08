Former NFL player Kelvin Joseph facing charges after crash that killed motorcyclist

DALLAS (AP) — Former NFL player Kelvin Joseph is facing charges for his involvement in a crash that killed a female motorcyclist on a Dallas-area freeway, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Richardson said on social media that Joseph, who has been playing in the United Football League this spring, called police in Plano, another Dallas suburb, to report his involvement in the predawn crash Saturday.

The 25-year-old Joseph, who was driving a BMW, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and collision involving personal injury or death, a second-degree felony. Police said 27-year-old Cody Morris of Plano was killed in the crash.