Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Former NBA great Vlade Divac breaks a hip in motorcycle accident in Montenegro

Former NBA center Vlade Divac has undergone emergency surgery after breaking a hip in a fall from his motorcycle in Montenegro
FILE -Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac looks on from the bench as his team warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game , Oct. 21, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac looks on from the bench as his team warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game , Oct. 21, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
4 hours ago

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Former NBA center Vlade Divac underwent emergency surgery after breaking a hip in a fall from his motorcycle in Montenegro, doctors said Friday.

The accident happened Thursday on a road near the Montenegrin Adriatic Sea coast. Hospital officials said the 57-year-old Divac sustained a fracture and that an artificial hip was implanted.

“During the day, a surgical procedure was performed,” said Ljubica Mitrovic, a spokeswoman of the hospital in the town of Risan. “He is in a stable general and physical condition and is under a careful supervision of the medical staff.”

The 7-foot-1 (2.16m) Serbian center started and ended his 16-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings. He was an All-Star in 2001. He later served as general manager of the Kings.

When he joined the Lakers in 1989, he was among the first group of European players to transfer to the NBA.

Divac was also the first player born and trained outside the United States to play in over 1,000 games in the NBA. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Divac served two terms as head of Serbia's Olympic Committee.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Tyrese Haliburton helps spark Pacers' Game 6 win over Thunder while playing with strained calf

Lucky 13? History shows Hawks can find game-changer in middle of first round

Malone, Bryant, Mitchell and other All-Stars have been selected No. 13 in the draft.

Kevin Durant buys minority stake in Paris Saint-Germain, partners with QSI

31m ago

The Latest

Members of the judicial police at the scene after Andriy Portnov, an adviser to former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych was shot, outside a school in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: AP

An adviser to an ex-Ukrainian president is killed near an American school in Spain, officials say

22m ago

The Latest: Trump weighing moves against Iran

25m ago

Juneteenth celebrations across the US commemorate the end of slavery

26m ago

Featured

Instructor Daniel Jean-Baptiste reminds students to "measure twice, cut once" while using a hand saw at the Construction Ready accelerated summer program at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers

Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

1h ago

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.

1h ago