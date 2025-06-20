Former NBA great Vlade Divac breaks a hip in motorcycle accident in Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Former NBA center Vlade Divac underwent emergency surgery after breaking a hip in a fall from his motorcycle in Montenegro, doctors said Friday.

The accident happened Thursday on a road near the Montenegrin Adriatic Sea coast. Hospital officials said the 57-year-old Divac sustained a fracture and that an artificial hip was implanted.

“During the day, a surgical procedure was performed,” said Ljubica Mitrovic, a spokeswoman of the hospital in the town of Risan. “He is in a stable general and physical condition and is under a careful supervision of the medical staff.”