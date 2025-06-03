Former CIA Director William Burns has a book deal for the memoir 'Diplomat Spy'

NEW YORK (AP) — Former CIA director and Biden cabinet official William J. Burns is working on a book about his years leading the intelligence agency.

Random House announced Tuesday that it would publish Burns' “Diplomat Spy: A Memoir of Espionage in Revolutionary Times.” The release date is still to be determined.

"It was a profound honor to lead the men and women of CIA, and I hope in this new book to illuminate their remarkable service, and the crucial connection in this revolutionary new era between spycraft and statecraft," Burns, who headed the CIA from 2021-23 and was elevated by President Joe Biden to a cabinet position. A veteran diplomat, he was a key adviser to Biden on Russia, Ukraine and other parts of the world.