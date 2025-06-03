Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Former CIA Director William Burns has a book deal for the memoir 'Diplomat Spy'

Former CIA director and Biden cabinet official William J
FILE - Former CIA director William Burns speaks during a hearing, March 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Former CIA director William Burns speaks during a hearing, March 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Former CIA director and Biden cabinet official William J. Burns is working on a book about his years leading the intelligence agency.

Random House announced Tuesday that it would publish Burns' “Diplomat Spy: A Memoir of Espionage in Revolutionary Times.” The release date is still to be determined.

"It was a profound honor to lead the men and women of CIA, and I hope in this new book to illuminate their remarkable service, and the crucial connection in this revolutionary new era between spycraft and statecraft," Burns, who headed the CIA from 2021-23 and was elevated by President Joe Biden to a cabinet position. A veteran diplomat, he was a key adviser to Biden on Russia, Ukraine and other parts of the world.

According to Random House, Burns' book is “a riveting firsthand account of dealing with the most difficult foreign adversaries in the most difficult crises, a candid look at the personal and professional pressures which come with espionage, and a reflection on the future of intelligence at a time of rapid technological change and relentless attacks on public institutions.”

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

US government is investigating messages impersonating Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles

Ex-Homeland Security official Taylor fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order

2h ago

Trump picks right-wing lawyer and podcaster who promoted 2020 election lies as watchdog agency head

The Latest

FILE - The logo for Dollar General appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: AP

Dollar General posts record sales as bargain stores attract more people anxious about the economy

7m ago

Kennedy has ordered a review of baby formula. Here's what you should know

16m ago

The Latest: Ex-Homeland Security official fights back against Trump’s investigation order

18m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments