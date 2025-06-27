Nation & World News
Flash floods in Pakistan kill 8 after deluge sweeps away dozens

Flash floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains swept away dozens of tourists in northwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least eight people
Credit: AP

Local residents look to the Swat River, which is overflowing due to pre-monsoon heavy rains in the area, on the outskirts of Mingora, the main town of Pakistan's Swat Valley, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Sherin Zada)
By RIAZ KHAN – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Flash floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains swept away dozens of tourists in northwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least eight people.

The nationwide death toll from rain-related incidents rose to 18 over the past 24 hours, officials said.

Nearly 100 rescuers in various groups rescued a total of 58 people and were searching for the missing tourists who were swept away while picnicking along the Swat River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Shah Fahad, a spokesman for the provincial emergency service.

He said only 3 people belonging to an extended family of 16 could be rescued and others are still missing.

Fahad said divers had so far recovered eight bodies after hours-long efforts and the search continued for the remaining 10 victims.

Videos circulating on social media showed about a dozen people stranded on a slightly elevated spot in the middle of the Swat River, crying for help amid rapidly rising floodwaters.

Fahad urged the public to adhere strictly to earlier government warnings about possible flash flooding in the Swat River, which runs through the scenic Swat Valley — a popular summer destination for tens of thousands of tourists who visit the region in summer and winter alike.

Elsewhere, at least 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents in eastern Punjab and southern Sindh provinces over the past 24 hours, according to rescue officials.

Weather forecasters say rains will continue this week. Pakistan’s annual monsoon season runs from July through September.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of the tourists swept away by the floods in the Swat River. In a statement, he directed authorities to strengthen safety measures near rivers and streams.

Heavy rains have battered parts of Pakistan since earlier this week, blocking highways and damaging homes.

Still, weather forecasters say the country will receive less rain compared with 2022 when the climate-induced downpour swelled rivers and inundated one-third of Pakistan at one point , killing 1,739.

